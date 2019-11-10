<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers insists the ailing Gunners must continue to believe in Unai Emery’s footballing philosophy and that the north London club have enough quality in their squad to turn around their poor run of form.

Emery’s under-fire side fell to another defeat on Saturday, losing 2-0 to a strong Leicester City outfit and extending the club’s streak without a win to five matches in all competitions.

A perceived lack of a clear game plan has seen many call for the Spaniard to be sacked, with the most recent loss seeing Arsenal slip further away from the top-four spots in the Premier League and thus further away from Champions League football next term.

Chambers, however, made it clear that the Gunners travelled to face the Foxes with a system in place and that he and his team-mates can see their fortunes change if they continue to stay invested in Emery’s vision for the club.

“It was certainly a tough night, it was a new system for us today but I think there are positives to take from it,” the 24-year-old said after Saturday’s defeat.

“We worked hard as a team, we kept them out for a while and we had chances of our own and on another day we would have put a couple of those chances in. I think we had a bit more control and defensively we were a bit more solid.

“We knew Leicester are good team and they would create chances but I think we all put in 100 per cent effort today and the difference was that they took their chances and they scored a good first goal. We’ve just got to keep believing and stay positive.

“I think now it is important for us to keep positive, keep believing, keep working hard and we now have a bit of time to get together and work hard on the training ground and it’s important for us to do that.

“I think we have to keep believing until the very end and things can change very quickly in football matches so it’s important during a game that if you go behind, you have to keep believing, keep playing and doing the things that we’ve been told to do and keep believing in the philosophy that we’re doing.”

And while fans are understandably unsettled with recent results, Chambers insists the mood within the Arsenal camp is a positive one, adding: “We’re all together. Everyone in that dressing room and at the club is all together.

“There is a good spirit in the dressing room, all the lads are together and we need to keep going, fighting and giving it all our all in every game and things will change. With the squad we’ve got and the amount of quality we have, we can turn things around.”