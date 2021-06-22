Charles Taylor has advised Callum Hudson-Odoi to continue playing for England despite strong interest from Ghana.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star has controversially claimed that Ghana will ruin the career of the talented Chelsea winger.

The Champions League winner was in Ghana early this month for holidays and paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, where the President spoke about the possibility of Hudson-Odoi playing for the Black Stars.





Hudson-Odoi, born in London to Ghanaian parents, has three caps for England but remains eligible for a switch provided he does not add a fourth cap.

“If Odoi is listening to me, I will advise him not to think of playing for the Black Stars,” Taylor is reported to have said on Angel FM.

“He should continue playing for England even if it is under 100, he should play for them than to play for the Black Stars. Ghana [will end his] career.”

Hudson-Odoi’s father Bismark played for Hearts of Oak and his older brother Bradley featured for Ghana’s U20 side.