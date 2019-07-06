<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to extend his contract with Chelsea, after receiving assurances over playing time, from new manager Frank Lampard, Goal reports.

The 18-year-old is currently recovering from injury, having missed the back-end of last season after rupturing his achilles.

Hudson-Odoi had sought confirmation that his first-team chances would still be there when he eventually returns to the fold, which was forthcoming during his chat with Lampard.

As a result, Hudson-Odoi will now consider the deal Chelsea have offered him, which will see his wages jump to around £100,000-a-week.

The news comes as a relief for the club, who looked almost certain to lose the teenager in January.

The player was subject of a £35m bid from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and even handed in a transfer request in a bid to push the move through.