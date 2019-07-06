Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to extend his contract with Chelsea, after receiving assurances over playing time, from new manager Frank Lampard, Goal reports.
The 18-year-old is currently recovering from injury, having missed the back-end of last season after rupturing his achilles.
Hudson-Odoi had sought confirmation that his first-team chances would still be there when he eventually returns to the fold, which was forthcoming during his chat with Lampard.
As a result, Hudson-Odoi will now consider the deal Chelsea have offered him, which will see his wages jump to around £100,000-a-week.
The news comes as a relief for the club, who looked almost certain to lose the teenager in January.
The player was subject of a £35m bid from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and even handed in a transfer request in a bid to push the move through.