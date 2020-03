Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus.

It was confirmed on Thursday evening that the Chelsea winger had gone down with Covid-19, which then saw the Blues training ground go into lockdown and the club call off Frank Lampard’s usual pre-Friday press conference.





It seems almost certain that all Premier League games this weekend will be postponed as a result.

And now the youngster has sent a message via his official Twitter account to confirm that he is now well.

Chelsea were due to travel to Aston Villa on Saturday evening but a meeting at Premier League HQ later on Friday will almost certainly confirm that every match this weekend is postponed.