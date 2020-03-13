<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus.

It was confirmed on Thursday evening that the Chelsea winger had gone down with Covid-19, which then saw the Blues training ground go into lockdown and the club call off Frank Lampard’s usual pre-Friday press conference.





It seems almost certain that all Premier League games this weekend will be postponed as a result.

And now the youngster has sent a message via his official Twitter account to confirm that he is now well.

Chelsea were due to travel to Aston Villa on Saturday evening but a meeting at Premier League HQ later on Friday will almost certainly confirm that every match this weekend is postponed.