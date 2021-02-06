



Callum Hudson-Odoi has derived inspiration from his new position at Chelsea.

The player said Chelsea’s new role has become a big challenge for him to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has utilised the 20-year-old at wing-back since taking over in west London, but Hudson-Odoi has adapted well to the position change, putting in a trio of confident performances.

“I’m liking it because it’s motivating when a manager is on the side giving you instructions and pushing you and shouting at you,” he told Sky Sports.





“Sometimes you don’t like shouting but sometimes it motivates players to keep improving and keep showing your quality.

“I’m enjoying every bit of it. He has come with a real purpose to try and make us win games as much and quickly as possible. Try to apply his tactics as quickly as possible as well. We’re all enjoying it at the moment and hopefully, we can keep going with it.”