Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, believes the England U21 side can go on to win the European Championship.

The Young Lions wrapped up their qualification campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win over Albania under-21s at Molineux.

They won nine of their 10 qualifying matches, finishing top of Group C.

Hudson-Odoi believes they are rightly viewed as one of the favourites to win it all.





He told reporters: “Yes, definitely [can win it]. You want to win the trophy and win every game you play.

“I think the competition is big and whether it is the seniors or the U21s, you want to be involved. You want to get up there with the seniors for the trophy as well.

“We want to keep pushing ourselves and to try to win the trophy.”