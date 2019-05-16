Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi wants Blues number 10 shirt if Eden Hazard joining Real Madrid in the summer, according to a report in England.
The 28-year-old Belgium international is expected to move to Santiago Benerbue after the Europa League final in a £100 million deal, with Zinedine Zidane having made the winger his top target this next month.
Chelsea rejected a series of offers for the England teenager from Bayern Munich and hope to entice him into staying when talks begin over a new deal.
According to a report, Hudson-Odoi is desperate to be given the number ten jersey to remain in Stamford Bridge if he’s given the chance to replace Hazard and take his shirt number.
Hudson-Odoi started four Premier League games in a row before suffering an Achilles tendon rupture against Burnley last month.