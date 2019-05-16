<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi wants Blues number 10 shirt if Eden Hazard joining Real Madrid in the summer, according to a report in England.

The 28-year-old Belgium international is expected to move to Santiago Benerbue after the Europa League final in a £100 million deal, with Zinedine Zidane having made the winger his top target this next month.

Chelsea rejected a series of offers for the England teenager from Bayern Munich and hope to entice him into staying when talks begin over a new deal.

According to a report, Hudson-Odoi is desperate to be given the number ten jersey to remain in Stamford Bridge if he’s given the chance to replace Hazard and take his shirt number.

Hudson-Odoi started four Premier League games in a row before suffering an Achilles tendon rupture against Burnley last month.