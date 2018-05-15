Wayne Rooney’s potential move to the MLS “fits the bill”, according to former Houston Dynamo forward Calen Carr.

The Everton striker, who missed the Toffees’ final game of the season against West Ham due to injury, has been linked with a move to east-coast side DC United.

Rooney could become the club’s marquee signing ahead of their brand new Audi Field stadium opening on July 14 and Carr believes England’s record goalscorer would be a great addition to the MLS.

“When you have the opportunity to sign a world class player – you have to take a serious look at it,” said Carr.

“We have seen the likes of David Villa, Thierry Henry and David Beckham come over and have tremendous success in the league.

“When you actually look at this signing, Wayne Rooney, 32-year-old, 10 goals in the Premier League last year and of course England’s all-time top scorer, he fits the bill.

“He’s a world-class player, what he does on and off the field you would have to say he would make an instant impact for DC United, especially with the opening of their brand new stadium, Audi Field.”

However, Carr admits there have been some eyebrows raised over Rooney’s potential move to the United States.

“There has been a lot of talk state-side over a potential move but I think there’s some surprise here,” he said.

“If you look at the nine designated players signed during the off-season, the average age was just 22 and a half years old… homegrown players are a bigger part of the league and it is a young man’s game now.”