Coach of NPFL high flying side Dakhada FC of Uyo, Caleb Esu, has stated that his side is still as good as they started the season despite going on a run of three games without a win following Sunday’s 1-1 draw in Akure against Sunshine Stars.

Esu speaking in a chat with newsmen said losing two games at home hasn’t helped the team’s quest lately and have seen the team drop from top three to 5th on the log considering how they even stayed second for a number of weeks on the table.

“I’m not losing steam at all, the only thing that has happened to my team is that the two home losses that we recorded has been the issue and with that we just have to make it up by going to Akure to see that I don’t get defeated and it paid off that the home team had to force me to a draw.”