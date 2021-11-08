CAFWCL: Rivers Angels seek redemption against Mamelodi Sundowns

Nigeria’s Rivers Angels will look to make amends for their opening defeat when they face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, who are eyeing a place in the semifinals in case of a second win.

The Group B Matchday 2 of the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League will be a thriller to watch, knowing both sides quality and hopes.

An unexpected 3-0 defeat to Morocco’s ASFAR in their opening fixture meant Rivers Angels, who came to Cairo with great hopes, are in a tough situation where they need nothing but a win in their second group game.

Rivers Angels arrived barely 24 hours before their opening game and are expected to be in better shape when they take on COSAFA Champions Sundowns on Tuesday.

For the South African champions, one more win will do it to the final four. Massandawana scored early through Melinda Kgadete and held on to take maximum points against Vihiga Queens.

Sundowns missed numerous scoring chances in their opening game, an aspect coach Agnes Nkosi will try to deal with before their second match.