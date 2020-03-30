<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Legendary Brazil right-back Cafu has rated compatriot Neymar a more technically gifted player compared to former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Neymar joined up with Neymar at Barcelona in 2013 from Brazilian giants Santos.

During his four years at Barcelona Neymar helped the Spanish giants to their second treble in the 2014/2015 season.

He eventually left Barcelona in 2017 for French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

And comparing both players Cafu, who won the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cups in the colours of Brazil, posited that Neymar is currently the most technical player in the world.





“Technically, Neymar is the best player in the world,” Cafu was quoted by Goal.

“Today, technically, nobody can beat Neymar. Not even Messi, although I am a fan of him. But he does not surpass him in terms of technical quality.”

Aside from the World Cup, Cafu won the FIFA Confederations Cup (1997) and the Copa America (1997 and 1999).

The 49-year-old featured for AC Milan during his playing career and won the Serie A, Italian Super Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.