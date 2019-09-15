<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian champions Enyimba were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Al Hilal of Sudan in the first leg of their CAF Champions League, first round fixture in Aba on Sunday.

Nelson Ogbonaya missed target on four minutes after he was set up by Stanley Okorom.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute after Bazar Hamid was sent off for an off the ball incident.

Reuben Bala, Austin Oladapo and Okorom all had good chances in a first half which the home side dominated completely but Al Hilal held firm to keep the Peoples Elephant at bay.

Usman Abd’Allah’s continued their dominance of the ten men of the visitors in the second half but not even the introduction of forwards Bashir Abdulrahaman, Martins Usule and Cyril Olisema could help them fashion a way through as the match ended goalless to leave the Aba side in a dangerous position ahead of the return leg in Sudan.