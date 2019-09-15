<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Al Hilal’s head of delegation to Aba for Sunday’s Caf Champions League tie against Enyimba, Muhammad Harun has stated they are in town to get a positive result in the first leg, first-round tie.

In an interview, Harun said his team is confident of giving a good account of themselves with a level playing field.

Al Hilal and Nigeria’s Enyimba are eyeing a place in the group stage of the continent’s biggest club competition and a fierce contest is anticipated.

“We hope to play well according to our game plan and hope the match officials in charge of the match will do justice fully to the game,” Harun said.

“We know Enyimba have the ambition to be in the group stage of the Champions League but we also have the same target as well.

“We hope the referees give these big two teams a good game.”

Having failed in their recent meetings against Enyimba, Harun feels Al Hilal are unlucky to be meeting the People’s Elephant this early but he was quick to state he feels the Nigeria League champions are an unstable side.

“Enyimba have been fluctuating for several years.

“They started big and then go down and up again. Unfortunately, we are not lucky as we are going to meet them at this early stage,” he continued.

“We are not scared of meeting them because to be a champion in Africa you have to be ready to play other champions. So, if we don’t meet them now, we could meet them later,” the Al-Hillal top official added.

To make it to this stage, Usman Abd’Allah’s men did well in the preliminary round where they dispatched Rahimo FC 5-1 over two legs.

On their part, Al Hilal only progressed via the away goals rule having played a disappointing barren draw at home, and then forced Rayon Sports to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Kigali.