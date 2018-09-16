Wydad Casablanca’s Nigerian winger Michael Babatunde is confident that the Moroccan club will overturn the 1-0 defeat to ES Setif of Algeria in the first leg of their 2018 CAF Champions League quarter-final match at the Stade du 8-Mai-1945 in Algiers.

Isla Daudi Diomande’s 16th minute winner secured a slim advantage for ES Setif ahead of the second-leg match which will take place in Rabat, Morocco today (Sunday).

The defeat was the first of this campaign suffered by Wydad who are the reigning champions of the competition.

“It was a tough game, but we have the quality to beat them well in the second leg to advance to the semi final,” Babatunde who played for 60 minutes in the encounter said.

“It was our first defeat and we must pick ourselves up to fight back.

“We need to take our chances in the second leg and stop them from creating any,. It’s going to be hard but we are confident.”

Babatunde has made five appearances for Wydad Casablanca since he arrived in the summer from SC Qatar.