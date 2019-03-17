



Lobi Stars were knocked out of the CAF Champions League on Saturday despite recording a 2-0 win against Ivorien club ASEC Mimosas at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Sikiru Alimi scored both goals for the Nigerian champions in the keenly contested encounter.

The former Sunshine Stars striker opened scoring for the Makurdi club in the third minute and netted the second three minutes before the hour mark.

Alimi finished the competition as Lobi Stars top scorer with five goals.

Solomon Ogbeide’s men finished in bottom position in the group with seven points from six games.

In the group’s other game, Micheal Babatunde was on for 86 minutes in his Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca 1-0 win against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Babatunde, a member of Nigeria’s squao the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil was replaced by Liberian William Jebor.

Mohammed Nahiri got the decisive goal for Wydad Casablanca.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca made it to the quarter-finals from the group.