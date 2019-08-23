<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars have unveiled their 18-man travelling squad for Sunday’s Caf Champions League second leg preliminary round tie away to Asante Kotoko.

Some players in the roster for the first leg will not be making the trip to the Gold Coast as Pillars will be hoping to protect their slim 3-2 lead recorded in Kano.

Gambo Muhammad, who scored the winning goal in Kano against the Porcupines, as well as Ikenna Hillary, are two of the players that have been dropped for the Kumasi trip.

Sai Masu Gida will be flying out to Accra from Abuja on Friday morning.

In the build-up to Sunday’s crunch test, the 2019 Federation Cup champions have been in close-camping for four days in Kaduna where they played two friendly matches at Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Pillars played out a 1-1 draw against Zaria Nasara FC while in their second match, they thrashed a Kaduna-Selected side 3-0 .

Whoever makes it to the next stage between Pillars and Kotoko would either face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel.

Kano Pillars Squad

Goalkeepers

Ayeleso Suraj Olayiwola

Ibrahim Iddrisu

Defenders

Abdullahi Musa

Emmanuel Anyanwue

Nasiru Sani

Chris Madaki

Victor Dennis

Ifeanyi Nweke

Austin Ayaya

Midfielders

Rabiu Ali

Yusuf Maigoro

Nzube Anaezemba

Usman Loll

Adeshola David

Bature Yaro

Attackers

Nwagua Nyima

Rahaqqu Adam

Stone Samuel