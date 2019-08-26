<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba have qualified for the next round of the CAF Champions League, after an emphatic 5-0 win over Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso in Aba on Sunday.

A double brace from Reuben Bala and Stanley Dimgba, saw the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions progress to the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Stanley Okoro also got on the score sheet, as the People’s Elephant clinched a 5-1 aggregate.

However, Kano Pillars crashed out of the competition 4-3 on aggregate, after losing 2-0 to Asante Kotoko away on Sunday.

The former NPFL champions won the first leg 3-2 in Kano two weeks ago.