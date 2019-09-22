<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena, says they’re determined to play the game of their lives in Ormdurman when they face Al Hilal of Sudan next week in their CAF Champions League Second Preliminary Round second leg match.

The People’s Elephant and two time winners of the competition fired blanks in the first leg last week in Aba, thus putting themselves in a tight corner going into the decisive battle in Ormdurman. The winner on aggregate will advance to the group stage of the competition.

Anaemena insists it is a case of no retreat, no surrender for the most successful club in Nigeria.

He reckons that Enyimba’s back is against the wall and the only acceptable option is a spirited fight back in Omdurman.

“It is difficult to believe that we ended the (first leg) match without a goal,” Anaemena told Completesports.com in a most pensive tone.

“Sometimes, it is like this, but I must say it is a game of two halves, one has been decided while the other is yet to be played.

“In Omdurman, its going to be no retreat, no surrender. Our backs are against the wall, so it’s nothing than a fight back from us.”

The centre-back added: “It is not yet over for us. We will get the job done in Omdurman. We have resolved to ensure that we make it to the group stage.”

“The first leg match now belongs to history. What is important now is the next game in Sudan.

“But its painful that we ended the game without scoring. We did everything on the pitch but the refused to come.

“If they could come here and hold us to a draw, we can as well go there and beat them.

” In football, anything can happen, impossible is nothing. We are focusing on the game and we are working hard for it”.

Enyimba have won only one game – against Djoliba of Mali, in 2018, in 10 CAF Champions League away games.

This odd record makes the trip to Sudan seem an uphill task, but Anaemena nicknamed Rigorbet Song’ remains unruffled.

“The odds are meant to be defied. We are going into the match like it is a final and not looking at the stats.

“We will go into the match with a positive attitude and high spirits. If we play to our strength, if we play to our full potential which I’m sure we will, why not, we will get the needed result.”