Newly signed Enyimba goalkeeper, Olufemi Kayode, says that the players are motivated to win their second leg clash against Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso and qualify for the next round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

The Peoples Elephant lost the first leg played at the Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou a fortnight ago by 1-0 and will have to win by two goals margin to have any chance of making it to the next round when they host the Burkinabes on Sunday, at the Enyimba Stadium.

Enyimba are tagged as the favourites but the goalkeeper says the players must put in the work to get the victory adding that, it would be all but unthinkable for Enyimba to stumble against the minnows from Burkina Faso.

“It is not going to be easy, so we have to work hard on the field to make sure that we make it easy because we have to qualify and move to the next round.

The 8-times champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League have brought in no fewer than twelve players to strengthen virtually every area of Usman Abd’Allah’s squad; a development that pleases Kayode.

Kayode, who joined the Aba side from Lobi Stars, has experience in the money-spinning competition having played in the tournament for the Markudi based side last season.

And he says Enyimba’s new players are motivated to prove their worth and show they can live up to the expectations that come with playing for the record winners of the league and the only Nigerian side to win the Champions League.

“There are some players that have won the competition before and for new players like me that just joined, we’re here to prove a point too. By the grace of God, we need to qualify and go into the next stage.”