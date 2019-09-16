<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba defender Stanley Okorom believes the team’s fate of securing qualification to the next round of the CAF champions league is still in their hands despite the set back of playing goalless at home against Al-Hilal.

Okorom told newsmen there’s no panic in the camp over the first-leg result and believes the tie is still very open.

“Actually they have to worry you know when you don’t come out victorious, everybody wants to win, everybody wants a good result from us but unfortunately we didn’t get what we were looking for but we thank God that it’s a goalless draw.

“So the match is still fresh. We’re going to Sudan and we believe in God that we’re going to come out victorious.”