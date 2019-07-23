<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa has expressed optimism about their chances of beating Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko to reach the Caf Champions League preliminary zone second round.

A first-round draw conducted on Sunday pitted the Nigerian outfit against the Porcupine Warriors, with the winners over a two-legged clash progressing to meet Hafia FC of Guinea or Etoile Sahel of Tunisia in the next round.

Pillars finished second in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season whereas two-time African champions Kotoko won the Ghana Special Competition to qualify for this year’s championship.

“We have a brighter chance of eliminating Asante Kotoko. We are going to do our best,” Musa told Ghanaian radio station Oyerepa FM.

“I have heard about the team [Kotoko] but don’t know much about them.

“We are not scared of Kotoko. What you bring presently is more important than success achieved years ago.

“We just concluded our league in Nigeria. We are preparing very well because we are going to meet a great team in Ghana.

“Our objective in this season’s Champions League is to win the title.”

Pillars are set to host the first leg on the weekend of June 9, 10 and 11 before travelling away for the return fixture two weeks later.

Masu Gida’s best performance in the competition remains a semi-final finish in 2009.