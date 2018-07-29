Enyimba dropped to third in CAF Confederation Cup Group C after they lost 2-0 at Williamsville AC of Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan.

Williamsville moved to top of the standings on seven points from four matches.

CARA Brazzaville rose to second on the table after they beat Djoliba 1-0 at home as they now have six points, same as Enyimba.

Williamsville deserved their home win today against Enyimba.

They scored in both halves against a poor Enyimba defence, while the visitors could not put away the chances they created.

Enyimba next face a tough trip to bottom club Djoliba of Mali, before they host CARA in their final group game.