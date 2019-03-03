



Enugu Rangers hopes of progressing into the knock-out round of the CAF Confederation Cup suffered a huge setback following a 2-0 home loss to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe, Enugu on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes who lost 2-1 to the visitors in the reverse fixture last Sunday were hoping to gain revenge in the contest but instead fell to another agonising defeat.

Maher Hannechi put the North Africans ahead in the 19th minute after warding off the threat of the home team in the opening minutes of the game.

The hosts fought hard to get back into the game but were let down by their profligacy in front of goal.

Rangers fell further behind in the 69th minute after Isaac Loute conceded a penalty following a rash tackle in the box.

Iheb Msakni converted the spot kick to make the points save for Etoile du Sahel.

Etoile du Sahel moved to top position in the group with eight points from four matches. Rangers sit in third position with four points.

CS Sfaxien and Salitas of Burkina Faso will clash in the other group fixture later on Sunday.