Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai has revealed that Enyimba have some injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup quarter final first leg clash with Guinea side Horoya AC.

Afelokhai speaking in a chat with newsmen said the spate of injuries is worrisome but that the team is good enough to Cole with whichever absence they will suffer also while also stating that Ifeanyi Anamena has been ruled out of the game.





“There are some injuries and some players are trying to recover from injury but by God grace, that will not stop us from winning our game. Players like Ifeanyi Anamena is out of the game, even our captain Abalogu is just retuning, he has injury before, those are our key players.”