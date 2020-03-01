<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu, said there will be no hiding place for Horoya Athletic Club of Guinea when both sides clash today, at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, in the first leg of their quarterfinal pairing in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Guinean side, who have not lost a game in the competition, stormed Aba with an intimidating 50-man contingent that arrived in Nigeria, since Wednesday, in a chartered aircraft which landed at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri. Prior to the team’s arrival, an advance party had sneaked into Aba since last Friday ahead of today’s encounter.





Regardless, Anyansi said the two-time Africa club champions, Enyimba, will shock the flamboyant Guinean team todayby handing them their first defeat in the competition.

“We are aware that Horoya’s advance party arrived in Aba since last Friday, while the team arrived since Wednesday, in a chartered aircraft, with a massive 50-man contingent.

They have been moving all over the town brimming with confident, but we will shock them on Sunday,” Anyansi vowed in an exclusive chat with Sunsports ahead of today’s clash.

“Although we are up against a side that has not lost a match in the competition, coupled with the fact that they are the richest club in the race, but we boast of pedigree, and that will count on Sunday.