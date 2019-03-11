



Rangers International Football Club of Enugu were held to a 1-1 draw by their hosts Salitas of Burkina Faso in their CAF Confederation Cup Matchday 5 encounter in Ouagadougou on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ifeanyi George opened scoring for Rangers, while Ilasse Sawadego was on target for the hosts in the Group B encounter played at the Stade du 4 Août.

Rangers came close to breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute when Chimaka Madu dragged his shot from Isaac Loute’s cross wide.

The Flying Antelopes were reduced 10 men a minute later when Semiu Liadi was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The visitors took the lead in the 33rd minute when George nodded home Bright Silas cross and held on to their advantage until the break despite relentless pressure from the home team.

Ilasse Sawadego however equalised for Salitas five minutes after the break and came close to scoring their second goal of the game 14 minutes from time.

This was when Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu flapped at a cross but Loute cleared the ball off the line.

Bonsu produced a big save in the 84th minute to deny substitute Sadiku Traore from a free-kick.

Rangers missed a glorious chance deep into stoppage time when Chidera Ezeh and Godwin Aguda got in each other’s way following a beautiful pass from substitute Micheal Uchebo.

In the group’s other game, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia defeated fellow compatriots Etoile du Sahel 2-1 at the Taieb Mhiri.

The result means Sfaxien now top the group with nine points from five games, while Etoile occupy second position with six points.

Rangers sit in third position with five points, while Salitas are last on the log with four points.

The Enugu-based club side will host CS Sfaxien in their last group game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Saturday.