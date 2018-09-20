Rwandan side Rayon Sports FC are expected to arrive in Aba on Friday in batches from Lagos ahead of their Sunday’s second leg, quarter-final match of CAF Confederations Cup against Enyimba at the Enyimba International Stadium.

The team departed Kigali for Lagos on Thursday morning aboard Rwandair and will connect to Aba on Friday morning in two batches, with the first to leave at 7am and the rest at 9am respectively a report on the Rwandan Football Federation website, ferwafa.rw has revealed.

Rayon Sports FC played out a goalless draw with Enyimba in the first leg in Kigali last Sunday and they will be aiming to nick a place in the last four of the lucrative CAF Confederation Cup.

The Vice President of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Marcel Habyarimana, leads the delegation to Nigeria.

The winner between Rayon Sports and Enyimba FC tie will face either CARA Brazzaville or Raja Casablanca in the semi-finals next month.

Rayon Sports Squad: Manishimwe Djabel, Manzi Thierry, Mugabo Gabriel, Mugisha Francois, Nyandwi Sadam, Nova Bayama, Mugume Yasin, Bashunga Abouba, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Eric Irambona, Gilbert Mugisha, Eric Rutanga, Kevin Muhire, Bon Fils Caleb Bimenyimana, Olivier Niyonzima, Ange Mutsinzi, Prosper Kuka Donkor, Christ Mbondi and Kassim Ndayisenga.