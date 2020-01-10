<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enugu Rangers have vowed to annex all three points at stake in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup clash against Mauritanian league champions, F.C Nouadhibou at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

The Flying Antelopes have recorded just a draw from three games in Group A and must win the game to boost their chances of making it to the knockout round.

Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw by Nouadhibou in the reverse fixture a forthnight ago.

Midfield maestro, Chiamaka Madu, who missed mid-week’ NPFL win over F.C Ifeanyiubah through injury says the team is fired up for the game.

“We appreciate the task before us in the continent and we have tasked ourselves to ensure we get all three points in this encounter against Nouadhibou in Enugu. With the level of preparation we have put into the coming game, I believe we will make our fans happy at the end of the match,” Madu told the club’s media.





Captain of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Temitope Olusesi, said of the coming encounter, “Our continental match will be tough but we shall come out with the needed victory to put us back on track for a quarter-final place. No doubt, we have not started the group stage as we wished but we have come through the bad patch and focused for better things to come both in the domestic league and continental stage.”

Coach Salisu Yusuf on his part said, “Since my coming into the team, we are gradually and steadily getting to play some good football but very unlucky in front of goals. Nonetheless, we are working on this and I believe that we shall get it right against the Mauritanians as we have started getting our confidence back with the win on Wednesday in the NPFL.”

The visitors (32-man delegation) flew into Nigeria, Tuesday and connected to the Coal City on Wednesday.

CAF has fixed the match day four encounter to kickoff by 5.00pm (17.00 hours) and will be handled by referees from Benin Republic led by FIFA badge referee, Adissa Abdul Raphiou Ligali.