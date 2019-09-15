<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rangers International F.C are full of optimism of qualifying for the next round of the competition despite suffering a 2-1 loss to debutants, A.S Pelican in a first-leg, first round tie in Libreville.

Rangers captain, Temitope Olusesi, in a chat with newsmen said that the players have put behind them the loss and focused on doing the needful in the return fixture in Enugu on September 29, 2019.

“This was a game we could have won easily but some element of luck did not favor us. We did all that was supposed to be done to even earn a draw but it was not to be our day.

“Be that as it may, we have put the loss behind and focus of the match in Enugu where we hope to earn a good win to get into the next round,” stated a highly optimistic Olusesi.

Lone goal scorer for the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Nnamdi Egbujuo whose goal on 26 minutes halved the hosts 2-0 lead inside twenty-four minutes of play said, “I am very positive about what will happen in the second leg in Enugu.

“Our target in Libreville was not achieved not because we did not play good football but luck was not on our side. I urge our fans to come out in their numbers to drum us to victory as we remain focused to emerge champions at the end of the competition.”

The return fixture of the first round tie is scheduled for the 25,000 capacity, Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium ‘The Cathedral’ on September 29, 2019 with match expected to kick off at 4.00 P.M.