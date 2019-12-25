<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers will leave for Mauritania on Thursday for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup matchday-three encounter against Nouhadbibou.

Rangers players and officials arrived Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on Tuesday to intensify preparations for the game.

The Flying Antelopes lost their opening two games in Group A against Egyptian clubs; FC Pyramids and Al Masry.

Nouhadbibou are also yet to record a a win in the group with defeats in their first two games.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Egbujor who missed Rangers’ last three NPFL games against Wikki, Plateau and Kwara United is back in the team and will make the trip to Mauritania.