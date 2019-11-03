Enugu Rangers forward Godwin Aguda has stated that there is no time to brood over the Flying Antelopes 3-0 defeat to Rivers United in their final outstanding game hence the swift shift in focus to the next game away to Enyimba on Sunday.

Enugu Rangers have qualified for the group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup following a slim 1-0 win against Togolese champions ASC KARA in their second leg, playoff round tie at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes secured their passage on away goal rule having lost the first leg 2–1 in Lome last weekend.

Chinonso Eziekwe netted the decisive strike for Rangers in the 17th minute of the keenly contested match.

Benedict Ugwu’s side wasted a number of clear cut chances in the game and endured a nervy end as the Togolese battled in vain for the equalising goal.

The Coal City club joined Enyimba who defeated South African club TS Galaxy 4-1 on aggregate in the group stage of Africa’s second tier club competition.

No Nigerian club has won the Confederation Cup title.

