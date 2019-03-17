



Enugu Rangers failed to earn a place in the quarter-final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were handed a 1-0 defeat by Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in their matchday- six encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu on Sunday.

Nadir Korichi scored the only goal of the Group B clash 17 minutes from time.

Rangers dominated possession but wasted a number of goal scoring opportunities in the game.

The Flying Antelopes finished in third position in the group with five points from six games.

The Coal City club were looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the competition, but their hopes were dashed by the North Africans who put up a disciplined performance in the game.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men will now concentrate their attention on the Nigeria Professional Football League and the Aiteo Federation Cup.

Sfaxien who had already booked a place in the quarter-finals before the game top the group with 12 points.

Their Tunisian rivals, Etoile du Sahel who also defeated Burkina Faso‘s Salitas finished in second position with 10 points.

Salitas finished in last position with just four points from six games.

Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Champions League Lobi Stars also crashed out of the competition on Saturday despite recording a 2-0 win against Ivorien club ASEC Mimosas.