



Enugu Rangers squad have been boosted with the return of four key players ahead of thier Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup matchday-5 clash against Salitas at Stade 4 Aout, Ouagadougou, Burkina-Faso.

The defensive duo of Pape Ousmane Sane, Semiu Liadi, Koffi Roland and Ifeanyi George who were absent in the Flying Antelope’s 2-0 home loss to Etoile due Sahel were part of the traveling squad to Ouagadougou.

Meanwhile, still smarting from a back-to-back defeats to Tunisian giants, Etoile Sportive du Sahel on matchday 3 and 4, coach Olugbenga Ogunbote remains very optimistic of getting the needed result in Ouagadougou.

“I sincerely wish to apologise to our numerous supporters all over the globe for the loss we suffered last week at home,” Ogunbote told newsmen.

“All the same, we have put that behind us and looking forward with optimism as we engage Salitas F.C of Burkina-Faso in our next game away from home.”

“No doubt, it will be a tough game owing to the fact that they have not lost a game at home since the group stage started, but we believe that they will start losing someday.”

FIFA badge referee Noureddine El Jaafari from Morocco will officiate the encounter with his compatriots; Hicham Ait Abbou and Yahya Nouali serving as assistant referees.

Rangers currently place third in the Group B log with four points after four rounds of matches while their hosts Salitas are fourth with three points also from four matches.

Tunisian giants, Etoile Sportive du Sahel lead the group with seven points, and Club Sportif Sfaxien on six points in second place.