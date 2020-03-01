<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Forward Haba Boniface stunned the Enyimba International Stadium with a beautiful header to cancel out Austine Oladapo’s opener for Enyimba FC in their first-leg CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday.

Boniface came off the bench in the second half for Aristide Bance, with Horoya AC trailing 1-0 after Oladapo fired Enyimba ahead in the opening 18 minutes.

Oladapo’s hit a screamer from just the edge of the box, setting the tone as Enyimba looked like they could run away with it.

But, the visitors settled in well and made the hosts step up on the defensive end.





Fatai Osho set up a very solid four man double wall, but they also had very few attacking options.

Eventually Enyimba were breached by as Haba found space behind his marker and headed home leaving Theophilus Afelokhai rooted to the spot.

The goal was the Forward’s third consecutive in his Cup appearances this campaign for Horoya.

Next meeting between the sides comes up on March 8 at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.

Enyimba must avoid a defeat and must also score to progress to the semi-final.