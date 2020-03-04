<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba International of Aba midfield powerhouse Austine Oladapo is optimistic that his side can still qualify for the semi-final stage of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Oladapo’s opener was canceled by the Guineans during the first leg of the encounter in Aba township stadium last Sunday.

The results have now left the Phone Elephants needing a win or a score draw to stand a chance of reaching the last four of the second African football elites tournament.

In a chat ahead of the return leg in Conakry, Oladapo said the team has been in such a position before and they pull through, which is something they hoping to repeat.





“We know is not going to be an easy game, but we are confident about our chances in the second leg.”

“We are good in away games and the results are there for people to see, so there is no cause for alarm, Nigeria should be expecting a very good result from us God grace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Oladapo is enjoying his best productive season in front of goal this term, as he has scored eight goals from midfield position for the two time CAF Champions League winners.