Horoya AC of Guinea Nigerian striker Bolaji Sakin has stated that he wants a CAF Confederation cup quarter final pairing against Nigeria Professional football league side Enyimba FC after finishing top of group B ahead of Libya’s Al Nasr, Djoliba of Mali and Bidvest wits of South Africa in the CAF Confederation cup.

Sakin speaking with newsmen said he wants a meeting that will allow him reconnect with Nigerian football, his fans and an opportunity to come back home to play.

He also added that it will be a very good game to test his side’s ability.





“It will not be a new thing to meet Enyimba even though we have never played them before but it will be very good to meet them. I will be very happy to meet them because I even want to come home so that I will meet some of my fans and my friends. So it will be a very good game.”

Horoya AC of Guinea after emerging top of group B could meet one of Enyimba FC of Nigeria, Zanaco of Zambia or El Masri of Egypt teams that finished second in the other three groups of the CAF Confederation Cup when the draws for the quarter final stage is held on the 9th of February 2020.