



Enugu Rangers manager Gbenga Ogunbote has promised that his side will make amends after their remaining fixtures after losing 2-0 to Etoile Sportive du Sahel in Sunday’s CAF Confederations Cup match day four clash at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Goals from Hannachi Maher and Mohamed Msakni in each half condemned, Rangers to their second defeat in group B.

“It is a big loss that we did not see coming, “Ogunbote said in his post-match conference.

Rangers were without Pape Sane, Ifeanyi George, Bobby Clement due to injury and Semiu Liadi due to suspension for the game and Ogunbote was quick to add that the absence of the four players affected the team’s performance.

“We apologize for this loss and hope to make amends in the remaining matches of the competition. No doubt, the absence of four regular starters was felt in today’s match.”

With the loss, Rangers slip to the third position with four points from four matches.

The Flying Antelopes will next play Salitas of Burkina-Faso who were held to a scoreless draw by C.S Sfaxien in another match day 4 encounter in Ouagadougou on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, Etoile Sportive du Sahel coach Roger Lemerre believes the group is still open despite his side win.

Etoile Sportive du Sahel lead group B with seven points from four games one ahead of closest rivals CS Sfaxien who were held to a goalless draw by Salitas of Burkina Faso on Sunday. Rangers sit in the third position with four points while Salitas have three points.

“It was a tough match against a very good side, Rangers who failed to take their chances while we took our own. Any team can still qualify for the quarter-finals,” the former France coach said through an interpreter at the end of the match.