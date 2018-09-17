Enyimba midfielder, Dare Ojo, is confident the team will progress into the semi-final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they held their hosts Rayon Sports of Rwanda to a 0-O draw in the first leg of their quater-final tie at the Stade Nyamirambo, Kigali on Sunday.

The Peoples Elephant had goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai to thank for escaping Kigali unscathed as he made a number of vital saves to deny the hosts on more than five occasions.

Sunday Adetunji and Mustapha Ibrahim also wasted good chances for Enyimba who are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win CAF’s second tier club competition.

And ahead of the return fixture billed for the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on Sunday, Ojo is upbeat they will triumph over the Gikundoro.

“It was a good result for us. They dominated the first half and could have scored one or two goals but for our goalkeeper (Afelokhai) who did well for us,” Ojo said.

“The most important thing for us is that we didn’t lose the game and we have a chance to get the job done at our Stadium.

“I trust the fans will have come out in large numbers to support us and all things being equal we will make it to the semi-final.

Should Enyimba progress into the last four, they will face either CARA Brazzaville of Congo or Morocco’s Raja Casablanca for a place in the final.

Raja Casablanca secured a 2-1 away win against CARA on Sunday.