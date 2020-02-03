<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba striker and two goal hero Victor Mbaoma has stated that the People’s Elephant can go all the way to challenge for the ongoing season’s CAF Confederation Cup after recording an emphatic 5-2 away win to Ivorian side San Pedro to seal a quarter final berth.

Mbaoma who scored Enyimba’s 2nd and 4th goal of the game told newsmen that it was indeed a very difficult game for his side but that the People’s Elephant were determined and resolute to hold their destiny in their bands and avoid having to wait for result elsewhere to go in their favour.





“It was a very difficult game but we approached it with a lot of seriousness and determination. So it actually paid off. We were not trying to consider if the other team wins or not.

“We just need to win the game and for us to be secured. If we had lost it would have been so bad for us because the other team won. It’s a very good result for us and we can actually aspire for the cup. So we will go for it and we pray that by the special grace of God everything work well and for our good.”