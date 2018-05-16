Two-time African champions Enyimba fell to a 3-O defeat against Congolese club Atletique Renaissance Aiglons (CARA) in their group stage matchday 2 encounter at Stade Alphonse Massamba, Debat, on Wednesday.

Racine Louamba opened scoring for the Congolese in the 14th minute, turning the ball home after goalkeeper Fatau Dauda parried a shot into his path.

The home side piled on the pressure and scored two quick goals in the 17th and 19th minutes through Cabwey Kivutuka and Dicha Lema.

Enyimba fought hard to reduce the deficit afterwards but were unable to breach the hosts’ defence.

The Peoples Elephant could also have conceded more goals but for Dauda who made a couple of important saves in the second half.

Paul Aigbogu’s men who defeated Djoliba of Mali on matchday 1 have now lost the leadership position in the group following the defeat.

The Aba club will face Ivory Coast’s Williamsville on matchday 3.

Djoliba will host Williamsville in the other Group C game later on Wednesday.