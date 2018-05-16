Two-time African champions, Enyimba, will hope to continue their impressive run in the CAF Confederation Cup when they take on Congolese outfit, Athletique Renaissance Aiglons (CARA) in their group stage matchday-two encounter today (Wednesday).

The encounter will take place at Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat, Brazzaville.

The People’s Elephant who are playing in the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup for the first time are unbeaten in the competition this year with three wins and two draws.

The Aba giants beat Mali’s Djoliba 2-0 on matchday-one courtesy of goals from Isiaka Oladuntoye and Stanley Dimgba. They top Group C on goal difference ahead of Ivorien club, Willamsville.

CARA fell to a 1-0 defeat in their first group game and will be be desperate to seek their first points.

Enyimba winger, Stanley Dimgba, is however confident the club can beat their opponent and stay unbeaten in the competition.

“We always play to win. We are confident we can win in Congo. Personally, I’ve told myself that I have to brace up and improve on my goal-scoring ability both in the CAF Confederation Cup and in the Nigerian League. I will continue to work hard and hopefully I can also get a goal against CARA in Congo,” Dimgba told Cafonline. com ahead of the game.

“We know they would come at us but we shall be ready for them too. I believe we have a solid team that can withstand pressure anytime, any day.

“We survived against Bidvest in Johannesburg despite all the pressure they mounted. I don’t think CARA can give us as much pressure.

“Whatever the situation, we shall be ready because it’s a game of 11 against 11.”

Djoliba will host Williamsville in the other group game in Bamako.