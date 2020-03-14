Reining Nigerian league champions Enyimba of Aba lost their opening Group game of 2019-2020 CAF Confederations Cup to Hassania Agadir of Morroco on Sunday.

Nigerian giants Enyimba of Aba will reportedly pocket 350,000 US dollars for reaching the quarter-final stage of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The Nigerian Champions failed to progress to the last four of the competition but will smile to the bank with 350,000 US dollars which is the prize money set aside by the Confederation of African Football for reaching the quarter-final of the competition.


Haven finished second in Group D behind Morrocan side Hassania Agadir, Enyimba qualified was paired with the Guinean champions Horoya FC.

The Guineans led by former Abia Warriors striker Bolaji Sakin eliminated the Fatai Osho’s side over the two with a scoreline of 3-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Horoya FC will tackle the Pyramid of Egypt in the first semi-final encounter, while the other semifinal will be all Moroccan affair between RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir.

