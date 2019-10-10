<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria’s representatives in this season’s CAF Confederations Cup, Enyimba of Aba and Enugu Rangers have been drawn against teams from South Africa and Togo respectively.

In the draws conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, the People’s Elephant will face South African side TS Galaxy, Rangers will take on Togolese side ASCK.

Enyimba dropped from the CAF Champions League to the second-tier club competition after 1-0 aggregate defeat to Al Hilal last month.

However, they will have their hands full against newcomers TS Galaxy who are competing at the tournament for the first time , after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019 final.

Rangers, on their part will square up against four-time Togolese League champions ASCK.

Enyimba will host TS Galaxy in the first leg while Rangers will travel to Togo for the first leg on the weekend of October 27 with the return leg scheduled a week later.

The winners of the playoffs will advance to the group stage of the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup.