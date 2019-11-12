<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba and Rangers will come up against North African oppositions in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw ceremony took place on Tuesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo.

Rangers will compete in Group A along with reigning Mauritanian champions FC Nouadhibou as well as two Egyptian clubs, Pyramids FC and Al Masry.

Former African champions Enyimba are in Group D with Ivorian side, San-Pédro, Moroccan outfit Hassania Union Sport Agadir and Algerian side Paradou Athletic Club.

Group stage matches will commence on December Ist with all the teams facing off in home and away ties and the top two sides qualifying to the knockout round.

No Nigerian club has won the CAF Confederation Cup title.

Full 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup Draw

GROUP A

FC Nouadhibou

Enugu Rangers

Pyramids FC

Al Masry SC

GROUP B

Bidvest Wits

Al-Nasr SC

Djoliba AC

Horoya AC

GROUP C

RS Berkane

DC Motema Pembe

Zanaco FC

ESAE FC

GROUP D

FC San Pedro

Hassania Agadir

Enyimba Int’l FC

Paradou AC