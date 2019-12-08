<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Substitute Martins Usule netted the winner as Enyimba secured a hard fought 1-0 home win against Cote d’Ivoire’s San Pedro in their CAF Confederation Cup matchday-two clash in Aba on Sunday.

Usule replaced former Abia Warriors striker Samson Obi five minutes after the break and scored the winning goal 14 minutes later.

It was the Peoples Elephants’ first win in Group D following their 2-0 loss to Hassania Agadir of Morocco on matchday-one.

The visitors made a energetic start to the game and had a goal ruled out for offside in 8th minute.

Enyimba’s first chance of the game came in the 18th minute when Victor Mbaoma set up Dare Olatunji , but the latter blew his shot wide.

Enyimba survived a scare in the 34th minute when Kouame Kramo missed target after firing wide from inside the box.

The home team lost Ifeanyi Anaemena to what looked like an hamstring problem in the 56th minute.

Usule provided the much awaited opener, firing sumptuously into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.

He almost doubled the lead from Anayo Iwuala’s cross three minutes later, but failed to make the perfect contact.

The Aba giants held to their slim lead despite a spirited fight from the Ivorians late on.

The forrmer African champions will face Algeria’s Paradou FC away in their next game on Sunday, December 29, 2019,

They now occupy second position in the group with three points from two games.