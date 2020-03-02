<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba coach Fatai Osho has attributed the 1-1 first leg CAF Confederation Cup tie against Horoya AC on injuries sustained by some key players.

Austin Oladapo put Enyimba, in front in the 15th minute, when he fired a Canon from about 25 metres, which left goalkeeper Germain Berthe stranded. It was Oladapo’s third in the competition.

The goal raised the tempo of the match, as the visitors pushed forward, but it was Enyimba who had more chances to increase their tally, however, Victor Mbaoma, Anayo Iwuala and Cyril Olisema failed to utilise the counter attacks.





Speaking, the gaffer stated that he was just managing some of the players and also forcing some to play while still nursing the injuries they had sustained from past matches.

”We were not fully fit, we have so many injured players who couldn’t play and we are left with no options than to force some of the injured guys to play,” Osho emphasized.

Despite the injuries, Osho has assured that Enyimba has the capacity to stop Horoya in Conakry in the return leg fixture.