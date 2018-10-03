



Enyimba Of Aba have a herculean task of reaching the final of the Total CAF Confederations Cup competition, following their 1-0 loss at home to Moroccan side, Raja Casablanca in Wednesday’s first leg clash played at the Enyimba International stadium in Aba.

Abdelilah Hafidi scored the winner for the Raja Casablanca two minutes into the second half.

The game was Enyimba’s fifth game in the last 10 days.

Raja Casablanca dominated play and had the best chance of the first half in the 44th minute but Zakaria Hadraf failed to beat Theophilus Afelokhai from close range.

Raja Casablanca continued their possession play which carved out scoring chances but could not convert them.

At the start of the second half, Raja Casablanca made their pressure count when Hafidi struck what later turned out to be the solitary winner from the edge of the box after. The scorer latched on to a poor back header from Andrew Abalogu to his goalkeeper from inside the box.

Enyimba had a chance to restore parity from the spot after Sanad Masound was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. Stanley Dimgba missed resultant spot-kick in the 68th minute

Enyimba have a mountain to climb in the second leg billed for the 24th of October in Morocco.