Enyimba have been drawn to face Rayon Sports in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final.

The two-time African champions will play the first leg against the Rwandan club at Stade Regional Nuamirambo in Kigali on September 16.

The second leg will take place a week later in Aba, Nigeria.

The draw for the knockout stage of the competition and the CAF Champions League took place on Monday at CAF headquarters in Cairo.

The People’s Elephant defeated Congo’s CARA Brazzaville 1-0 on Wednesday to top Group C while Rayon Sports finished as Group D runners-up.

The Aba side are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final fixtures

Rayon Sports Vs. Enyimba Int’l FC

CARA Brazaville Vs. Raja Casablanca

Al Masry SC Vs. USM Alger