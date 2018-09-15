Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, is optimistic the team will claim an away win against their hosts, Rayon Sports in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup, quarter-final, first leg fixture at the Stade Nyamirambo, Kigali.

The Peoples Elephant are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup and are firm favourites to pick the semi-final berth ahead of the Gikunduro.

The players and their officials arrived Kigali on Friday evening and will have a feel of the match venue today.

“I want to appreciate the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu for his wonderful support. The Government’s amazing support has spurred us so far in the tournament, we are among the best eight teams in the tournament and we finished top of our group,” Anyansi-Agwu told reporters on the eve of the team’s departure for Kigali.

“We have regrouped for another stage of the competition and Rayon is next for us. The boys are motivated and we are proud of the technical crew and backroom staff’s work ethics.

“The players have been good ambassadors of Abia State and we are proud of their commitment. We are focused and optimistic we’ll conquer Rayon on Sunday.”

The game will kick-off at 3pm Rwanda time (2pm Nigeria time) on Sunday, September 16.