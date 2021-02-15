



Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho has expressed satisfaction with the side’s performance in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup clash against Rivers United.

The Peoples Elephant won the contest 1-0 courtesy of Cyril Olisema’s 59th minute strike.

Enyimba finished the game with 10-men after Tosin Omoyele was sent off 15 minutes from time.

“It is okay for us bearing in mind that we had to play for sometime with a man short and at that time we were leading, it was quite important we protected that lead because if we don’t concede it’s also a plus for us. For the boys to show such resilience and even with that you could see us going on breaks to get more goals,” Osho told Enyimbafc .net.





“It’s not really a bad result bearing in mind the standard of this Rivers United team. They have a formidable team and I believe strongly that after this two-legged affair both teams will gain a lot from this playing in the NPFL.

“We knew they would be coming for a war like that and they have what it takes to fight anybody, and we’re not disappointed with what they exhibited.

“We knew we had to work so hard coming up against them and the players realised it. You can see what turned out on that pitch. This is really really good for the NPFL, to promote the NPFL. This is top class performance.”

The return leg will hold this weekend at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The overall winners will proceed to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.